Freeze Warning overnight – Cold with lows near 27 degrees – Sun and clouds Thursday, slightly warmer

The Storm Team 11 forecast has a Freeze Warning is in effect for the area. Low 27 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Thursday with a slight chance of a passing shower or some light snow flurries. The high will be near 53 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Thursday night with a Freeze and Frost. The low will be 32 degrees.

We will see a mix of sun and clouds on Friday with a chance for a few rain showers in the morning and then a chance of rain late in the day. The high will be near 62 degrees.

Our next weather maker will move into the region late Friday night and Saturday which will bring cloudy skies and a chance of rain to the area on Saturday. The high will be near 62 degrees

Scattered showers are forecast for Saturday night and early Sunday. The low will be 47 with a high on Sunday near 65 degrees. The chance of rain on Sunday is 30%.

Good news, skies will become partly cloudy Sunday night into Monday. The low Sunday night will be 39 degrees with a high on Monday near 73 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Monday night with a low of 46 degrees.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy and much warmer with a high near 82 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low of 50 degrees.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and warm with a high near 82 degrees.

We could see a few scattered showers late Wednesday evening.

Have a great Thursday.