The Storm Team 11 Forecast: Freeze Warning tonight through Noon Tuesday.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for tonight with a chance of drizzle and snow flurries. The low will be near 26 degrees.

We could see a few morning snow flurries with cloudy skies Tuesday followed by afternoon sunshine. It will be a breezy day with northwest winds at 5-15 with gusts to 25 mph. The high will be chilly at 40 degrees.

Partly cloudy to fair skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low near 20 degrees.

Wednesday will be sunny and cool with a high near 52 degrees.

It will be cold Wednesday night with a low near 26 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday with a high near 62 degrees.

We will see an increase in clouds Thursday night with a low near 37 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with a 70% chance of rain. The high will be 62 degrees.

We keep cloudy skies Friday night with a low near 37 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with a high only at 48 degrees.

Clear skies and cold temperatures are forecast for Saturday night with a low near 24 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a high near 45 degrees.

Clear skies are forecast for Sunday night with a low near 23 degrees.

Monday will be partly cloudy and cool with a high near 52 degrees.

Have a great night!