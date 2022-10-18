The Storm Team 11 Forecast has a Freeze Warning in effect for the area overnight. We will see clouds overnight with some clearing and a low near 29 degrees.

We will see morning clouds with afternoon sunshine Wednesday. The high will be chilly at 50 degrees.

Clear skies and cold temperatures are forecast for Wednesday night with a low near 28 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday with a high near 55 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Thursday night and Friday with a low near 32 degrees and a high on Friday near 63 degrees.

Skies will be fair Friday night with a low of 38 degrees.

The weekend looks nice with partly cloudy skies both Saturday and Sunday. The high on Saturday will be 69 with a high on Sunday near 72 degrees. The low Saturday night will dip to 42 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Sunday night with a low near 45 degrees.

Monday will be partly cloudy and warmer with a high of 73 degrees.

Clouds will increase across the area Monday night with a low near 46 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds Tuesday with a 30% chance of rain. The high will be warmer at 73 degrees.

Showers are back in the forecast for next Wednesday.

Have a great night!