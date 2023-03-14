The Storm Team 11 Forecast:  Freeze Warning tonight through 10 AM Wednesday.  Cloudy skies early with a few snow flurries followed by clearing skies late.  The low will be near 20 degrees. 

Wednesday will be sunny and cool with a high near 52 degrees. 

It will be cold Wednesday night with a low near 24 degrees.  A Freeze and frost will be likely Wednesday night. 

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday with a high near 60 degrees. 

We will see an increase in clouds Thursday night with a few showers by dawn Friday.  The low will be near 40 degrees. 

Cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with a 70% chance of rain.  The high will be 59 degrees. 

We keep cloudy skies Friday night with a low near 37 degrees. 

Cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with a few snow flurries possible.  The high only at 48 degrees. 

Clear skies and cold temperatures are forecast for Saturday night with a low near 24 degrees. 

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a high near 45 degrees. 

Clear skies are forecast for Sunday night with a low near 23 degrees. 

Monday will be partly cloudy and cool with a high near 52 degrees. 

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are forecast for Monday night with a low near 27 degrees. 

We are watching a system that might bring a chance of rain and snow showers to the area on Tuesday.  The high will be 45 degrees.

Have a great night!