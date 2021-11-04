Freeze Warning – Clearing and cold overnight with sunshine for Friday

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for clearing skies overnight. The low will be 29 degrees. A Freeze Warning is in effect for the area.

Sunny skies will return Friday with an afternoon high near 57 degrees.

Clear skies are forecast for Friday night with a low near 29 degrees.

Saturday will be sunny and warmer with a high near 60 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low near 30 degrees.

Sunday will be a beautiful day with plenty of sunshine and a high near 60 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Sunday night with a low of 35 degrees.

Monday will be sunny and mild with a high of 66 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Monday night with a low near 40 degrees.

Tuesday will be beautiful with sunny skies and a mild high of 70 degrees.

Fair skies are in the forecast for Tuesday night and Wednesday with a low near 43 and a high on Wednesday near 67 degrees. We will see an increase in clouds late Wednesday afternoon.

Showers are back in the forecast for Thursday with mostly cloudy skies. The chance of rain next Thursday is 40%.

Have a great night!