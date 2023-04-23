The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for a cold night on tap with freeze threats all across our region that will impact plants that are in bloom. Partly cloudy skies on tap with a low of 34 degrees.

A Frost Advisory is in effect for the majority Northeast Tennessee, Southwest Virginia and Eastern Kentucky. This will be in effect until 9AM tomorrow.

A Freeze Watch is in effect for Tazewell and Smyth counties in Southwest Virginia. This will be in effect until 9AM tomorrow.

And a Freeze Warning is in effect for the Mountains of Northeast Tennessee and North Carolina. This will be in effect until 9AM tomorrow.

Make sure you are taking precautions by taking any sensitive plants inside and covering any plants that are already planted outside with a blanket or tarp. Temperatures will be cold through the overnights this week so plan to keep your plants inside or covered.

Mostly sunny skies are forecast for Monday with a high of 60 degrees.

Mainly clear skies and cold temperatures are forecast for Monday night with a low near 31 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a high of 64 degrees.

Rain pushes back into the region Tuesday night. There will be a 30% chance of rain and the low will be near 42 degrees.

Wednesday will be cloudy with a 70% chance of rain. The high will be near 61 degrees.

Scattered showers continue through Wednesday night with a low of 44 degrees.

A 40% chance of rain is on tap for out Thursday. The high will be 66 degrees.

Widespread rain pushed back into the region on Friday 70% chance of rain and a high of 68 degrees.

We will get a quick break form the rain on Saturday with mostly cloudy skies and a 20% chance of scattered showers. The high will be 71 degrees.

And more rain is forecast for next Sunday with a 60% chance of rain with a chance of thunderstorms. The high will be 63 degrees.

Have a great night and a great start to the work week!