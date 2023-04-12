FORT LAUDERDALE, Fl. (WJHL) — Extreme rainfall and flooding continue to cause serious problems across parts of Fort Lauderdale, Dania Beach and Broward County in Florida.

Rainfall estimates are now up to 20″ across parts of Broward County, especially in and close to the Fort Lauderdale International Airport.

The Flash Flood Emergency will remain in effect until 2 AM EDT for Broward County.

Flights headed to Fort Lauderdale International Airport were diverted due to the flooding. The airport is currently closed until further notice.

Take a look at these 24-hour rainfall estimates on our Vipir Radar:

The National Weather Service in Miami has confirmed rainfall totals of eight inches to almost fourteen inches of rain from Dania Beach to Fort Lauderdale and Plantation. Rain continues to fall, but there have been some reports of over twenty inches of rain.