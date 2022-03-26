Good Saturday morning everyone! Here is your Storm Team 11 forecast.

Saturday: A few showers and snow showers are moving across the Tri-Cities early this morning. Most of the precipitation has been concentrated across eastern KY and SW VA. The batch of precipitation will be moving out through the morning with some cloud cover sticking through most of the afternoon. High will be much cooler with some places struggling to reach 50. It will also be breezy, with a west wind of 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy skies will stay with us through the evening, with a low around 27. Breezy conditions will continue through the evening as well, with a west wind of 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Sunday: Another blast of some cooler air will arrive into our Sunday keeping the temperatures in the lower 50s. We will not see any precipitation with this frontal passage though. We will also see a mix of sun and clouds through the afternoon. Wind gusts could still be over 20 mph at times.

Sunday Night: Skies will remain mostly clear through the evening with temperatures falling into the mid-20s.

Workweek Ahead: Temperatures will start to recover as we head into the start of the workweek with the mid-50s forecasted for our Monday. A weak warm front will really start to warm us up into our Tuesday, but may also bring us a few isolated showers through the afternoon.

Wednesday looks to be the warmest day of the week with the upper 70s possible ahead of our next storm system which moves into the region Thursday with widespread rain and thunderstorms looking likely.