Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for Greene, Unicoi, Carter and Johnson Counties in Northeast Tennessee and the Western North Carolina Mountains until 12AM Monday.

Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for Eastern Kentucky and most of Southwest Virginia with the exception of Lee and Scott Counties until 12AM Monday.

Winter Weather Alerts are in Effect Through Midnight

Sunday will be cloudy and breezy with an 80% chance of rain mixed with some sleet at times early in the Tri-Cities followed by a chance of snow through the afternoon and early evening. Parts of the Tri-Cities will have the chance of an inch or two of snow on the backside of this system. It looks like snow and some sleet will be possible east of the Tri-Cities and also across parts of southwest Virginia, especially across portions of Smyth and Tazewell counties. Snowfall totals across southwest Virginia could be as high as three to five inches with pockets of six to eight inches possible. Naturally, the highest elevations will have higher snowfall totals. The high in the Tri-Cities Sunday will be 43 degrees.

Snow Forecast for Northeast Tennessee

Snow Forecast for Southwest Virginia

The low pressure that brings the snow Sunday will move out of the area Sunday night. Lingering snow flurries will be possible with a low near 26 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday with a high of 54. The higher elevations will stay in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s.

Partly cloudy skies continue Monday night with a low of 30.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a high of 63.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night and Wednesday. The low will be 43 with a high on Wednesday near 66 degrees with a 30% chance of rain.

Scattered showers are forecast for Thursday. The chance of rain is 50%. The high will be 68 degrees.

We could see a 60% chance of rain with a few rumbles of thunder Thursday evening into early Friday. The low will be 43 with a high on Friday of 51 degrees.

Make it a great Sunday.