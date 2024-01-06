The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for a dreary but drier Saturday afternoon. Some periods of light rain and drizzle will still be possible. The high will be 48 degrees this afternoon.

Rain and snow showers will be possible Saturday night with a low in the Tri-Cities near 35 degrees. Cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a 50% chance of rain and some snow showers.

There could be a light snowfall accumulation in the mountains of East Tennessee and Western North Carolina into Southwest Virginia. The high on Sunday will be 42 degrees. Clear skies are forecast for Sunday night with a low of 26 degrees.

Monday will be partly cloudy with a high of 51 degrees. Clouds increase Monday night with a low of 36 degrees.

Rain returns to the region on Tuesday with an 80% chance through the morning and afternoon. Periods of locally heavy rainfall will be possible. The high will be 56 degrees. Showers will be possible late Tuesday night. The low will be 35 degrees.

Rain will change to a 40% chance of light snow and flurries across the area late Tuesday night into Wednesday with a high of 40 degrees. Skies clear Wednesday night with a low of 28 degrees.

Thursday will be partly cloudy with a high of 49 degrees. Cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with rain. The low will be near 30 degrees.

Next Friday will be cloudy and warmer with a 40% chance of rain showers later in the evening. The high will be 52 degrees.

Enjoy the rest of your afternoon.