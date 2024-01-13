The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for a cold and breezy start to our Saturday. Wind gusts could reach up to 30 mph at times this afternoon. The high will be 38 degrees with a mix of sun and clouds.

Keep in mind that when the wind blows, it will feel much colder. Winds will be from the southwest at 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30-40 mph. Partly cloudy skies and breezy conditions are forecast for Saturday night with a low of 24 degrees.

Sunday will give way to a mix of sun and clouds with a high of 35 degrees. Sunday night will be cloudy with snow showers developing late ahead of the approaching system. The low will be 21 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Monday with a 60% chance of light snow. The high will be 34 degrees. Snow will be possible Monday night into Tuesday with a low of 24 degrees and a high on Tuesday near 30 degrees with a 60% chance of snow.

At this time, it appears there will be a good chance of seeing accumulating snow, but it appears right now that it will be on the light side, with heavier totals to our west and northwest across the mountains of southwest Virginia and eastern Kentucky. Keep in mind that any shift in the track of the low will have significant effects on the snow totals from this system. With that being said here are my current thoughts on totals.

Parts of the Tri-Cities could see around 2-3 inches of snow by the end of the event. Most of southwest Virginia could see around 3-4 inches. The mountains of southwest Virginia and eastern Kentucky as well as the Cumberland Plateau could see over 6 inches of snow by the end of the event.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Stay tuned through the weekend as we continue to update the forecast as we get closer to the event.

Snow begins to taper off Tuesday night as skies clear. Arctic air will also move into the area, sending overnight lows Tuesday night down to 7 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies and frigid temperatures are forecast for Wednesday with a high of 25 degrees and a low of 10 degrees Wednesday night.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday with a high of 35 degrees. Clouds will increase late Thursday night with a low of 20 degrees.

Friday will be cloudy with a 40% chance of snow showers late. It will be cold with a high of 33 degrees.

Have a great rest of your morning and stay tuned.