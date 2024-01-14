Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for all of Northeast Tennessee, Southwest Virginia and Eastern Kentucky, as well as Ashe, Watauga and Avery counties in North Carolina from 7 p.m. Sunday evening until 7 a.m. Tuesday Morning.

These areas will see accumulating snow totals so make sure you are prepared before the snow moves in late Sunday night.

Light snow will start to move into Eastern Kentucky tonight at about 10-11 p.m. Light snow will become widespread across the region very late tonight into very early Monday morning.

Mitchell, Yancey and Madison Counties in North Carolina are under a Winter Weather Advisory. This will be in effect from 1 a.m. Monday morning until 7 a.m. on Tuesday.

At about noon on Monday, warm air from the south pushes into the region changing some of the snow over to rain and wintry mix in the Southeastern part of our viewing area. This will limit the snow totals in the higher elevations. We can expect the heaviest snowfall Monday afternoon through late Monday evening. Cloudy skies are forecast for Monday with an 80% chance of snow. The high will be 30 degrees.

Light snow will continue across the region Monday night. The low will be 21 degrees.

Snow showers will taper off through the day Tuesday and skies will begin to slowly clear though the late afternoon. The high will be 28 degrees.

At this time, Storm Team 11 is forecasting about 4-6 inches across the Tri-Cities and areas along the I-81 corridor through Southwest Virginia. Areas along the Southwest Virginia and Eastern Kentucky border have the best chance of seeing 6-8 inches because of heavier bands of snow moving in Monday afternoon.

The more Southeast areas of the viewing area including the higher elevations of Greene County, Unicoi County and the Southern North Carolina Mountains can see 1-3 inches of snow, because of the possibility of the mix of snow and rain as warm air moves in Monday afternoon limiting the snow totals in those areas.

Skies will continue to clear Tuesday night as arctic cold sets into the region with a low of 7 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies and very cold temperatures are forecast for Wednesday with a high of 29 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast with a frigid low of 9 degrees Wednesday night.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday with a high of 40 degrees.

Clouds will increase late Thursday night with a low of 23 degrees.

Friday will be cloudy with a 60% chance of snow. The frigid cold continues with a high of 34 degrees.

Snow showers continue through Friday night with a low of 18 degrees.

A few snow showers linger into next Saturday morning with a high of 30 degrees. Skies will clear through the day leading to a mix of clouds and sun in the afternoon. The high will be 28 degrees.

Clouds clear out next Saturday night with a frigid low of 19 degrees.

And sunny skies are on tap for next Sunday with a high of 37 degrees.

Have a great rest of the weekend! Stay warm and stay safe.