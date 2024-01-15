(WJHL) — A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect through Tuesday morning. Snow and a wintry mix for some remain in the forecast overnight through Tuesday morning.

Snow may be mixed at times with sleet and rain across parts of northeast Tennessee before changing to all snow late tonight. Additional snowfall totals will range from one to maybe three inches for some across Southwest Virginia and parts of the Tri-Cities with lesser amounts for areas around Johnson City and southern Greene County.

Please be advised that temperatures will turn colder allowing for freezing ice and snow on area roads. The forecast low is 18 degrees.

Snow showers will continue for some early Tuesday followed by cloudy skies through the afternoon and clearing skies late. It will be cold with a high of 21 degrees.

Skies will be clear Tuesday night and it will be extremely cold with a low of 0 degrees.

Wednesday will be sunny and cold with a high of 26 degrees.

Clear skies and cold temperatures are forecast for Wednesday night with a low of 6 degrees.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and warmer with a high of 36 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with a 20% chance of snow. The low will be 25 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with a 70% chance of snow. We could see accumulation with the snow on Friday. The high will be 30 degrees.

Snow will end Friday night with cold arctic air in the area. The low will be 5 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday with a 20% chance of morning flurries. The high will be cold at 28 degrees.

Clear skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low of 16 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a high of 28 degrees.

Clear skies are forecast for Monday night with a low of 16 degrees.

Monday will be partly cloudy and warmer with a high of 42 degrees.

Have a great night and drive safe!