Storm Team 11: Winter Storm Warnings issued tonight, Friday for Tri-Cities and surrounding areas

The Storm Team 11 Forecast has a Winter Storm Storm Warning for the Tri-Cities and east Tennessee as well as western North Carolina and parts of southwest Virginia. Winter Weather Advisories have also been issued across southwest Virginia and southeast Kentucky.

Rain and snow will move into the area late tonight with the chance of moderate snow across the region from 4 AM to 7 AM.

Snow totals could range from 2 to 5 inches across parts of the area if the storm comes closer to us. The higher elevations of east Tennessee and western North Carolina could see as much as 4 to 9 inches.

If the storm stays a little farther south and east, snow totals could be less. There could be a few spots, especially west, that can little to no accumulation.

The low tonight will be near 33 degrees.

We will see mostly snow tomorrow with a high near 40 degrees. Snow will taper off by the evening with clouds hanging with us through early Saturday.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with snow flurries. The low will be 26 degrees.

Saturday will be partly cloudy by the afternoon with a high near 38 degrees.