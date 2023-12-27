The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies on tap for the overnight with a low of 38 degrees.

Temperatures start to cool down on Thursday with a high of 50 degrees and a 20% chance of a few spot showers.

Cold temperatures are on tap for Thursday night with partly cloudy skies and a low of 31 degrees.

The cold temperatures continue on Friday with a with a high of 39 degrees and a 30% chance of afternoon and evening snow showers in the higher elevations.

Lingering snow showers are on tap for Friday night with a cold low of 29 degrees.

Saturday we will continue to see some snow showers across the region with mostly sunny skies and a cool high of 38 degrees.

Snow totals will be mainly in the higher elevations with about an inch of snow possible in the mountains of western Southwest Virginia and Eastern Kentucky. About 1-2 inches of snow is possible in the higher elevations of northeast Tennessee and North Carolina.

For New Year’s Eve Day on Sunday, mostly sunny skies and chilly temperatures are forecast with a high of 46 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are on tap for New Year’s Eve as we bring in 2024 with a low of 30 degrees.

We will start off 2024 on Monday with a cool high of 43 degrees. There will be a 60% chance of afternoon and evening rain that could change over into snow headed through Monday night. The low Monday night will be 33 degrees.

Snow showers linger into Tuesday morning with partly cloudy skies through the late morning and afternoon. The high will be 41 degrees.

Mainly clear skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low of 26 degrees.

And for next Wednesday, mostly sunny skies are forecast with a high of 44 degrees.

Have a great night.