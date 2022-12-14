Good afternoon Tri-Cities. Here is a look at your week ahead.

Today: A chance of showers this morning then showers this afternoon. High 52. Southeast winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 100 percent.

Tonight: Patchy fog until early morning. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers after midnight. Low 45. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

Thursday: Showers are likely in the morning and early afternoon, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain late. High 53. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. Low 34. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High 47. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with a low of 30.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High 42.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy. Cold with a low of 27.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High 38.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with a low of 24.

Monday: Mostly sunny. High 44.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with a low of 26. Chance of snow 20 percent.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. High 45. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

Enjoy the rest of your afternoon.