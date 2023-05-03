

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy skies tonight with a low near 36 degrees. Frost Advisories have been issued for western North Carolina through Thursday morning.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Thursday with a high near 66 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with a low near 42 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with a 30% chance of scattered showers late in the day. The high will be near 70 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with showers moving into the area. The low will be 50 degrees.

Showers and a few thunderstorms are forecast for Saturday with a high near 68 degrees. The chance of rain on Saturday is 50%.

We keep scattered showers in the forecast Saturday night with a low near 53 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a 30% chance of scattered showers and possible thunderstorms. The high will be warmer at 77 degrees.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are back for Monday and Tuesday with warmer temperatures.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday with a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 80 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday night with a low near 55 degrees.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy and warmer with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be near 82 degrees.

We will keep partly cloudy to cloudy skies in the forecast Tuesday night into Wednesday with scattered showers and thunderstorms. The chance of rain on Wednesday is 50%. The low temperature Tuesday night will be near 57 with a high on Wednesday near 83 degrees.

Have a great night!