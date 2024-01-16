A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for the area Tuesday night through noon Wednesday. Expect wind chill values to -5 to -15 degrees through the period. Clearing skies are forecast through the night. With the snowpack on the ground, temperatures will be extremely cold with a low of -2 degrees.

Wednesday will be sunny and cold with a high of 26 degrees.

Clear skies and cold temperatures are forecast for Wednesday night with a low of 5 degrees.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and warmer with a high of 38 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with a 20% chance of snow. The low will be 5 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with a 70% chance of snow. Snow totals appear to be in the range of one to two inches for the Tri-Cities and lower elevations with as much as three inches for the higher elevations. The high will be 30 degrees.

Snow will end Friday night with cold arctic air in the area. The low will be 5 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday with a 30% chance of morning snow showers. The high will be cold at 20 degrees.

Clear skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low of -3 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a high of 28 degrees.

Clear skies are forecast for Sunday night with a low of 9 degrees.

Monday will be partly cloudy and warmer with a high of 42 degrees.

Clear skies are forecast for Monday night with a low of 22 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies and warmer temperatures are forecast for Tuesday with a high of 46 degrees.

Have a great night and stay warm!