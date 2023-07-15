Keeping the threat of isolated severe thunderstorms for the rest of the evening. Storms will become more scattered through the overnight.

Main threats include gusty winds, hail and flooding especially for areas that got significant rain this past week.

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for widespread showers and thunderstorms continuing to push through the region for the rest of the evening.

Showers will become more scattered as skies start to clear later on tonight. The low will be 69 degrees. The chance of rain will be 40%.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 86 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday night with a low of 65 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday of next week along with a 20% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be warm at 88 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday night with a low of 64 degrees.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy and warm with a 20% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 87 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low of 66 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies on tap for Wednesday with a 40% rain chance. The high will be 86 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low of 67 degrees.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and warm with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 88 degrees.

Few scattered showers lingering into Thursday night with a low of 68 degrees.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible on Friday. The chance of rain is 50%. The high will be 87 degrees.

And for next Saturday, partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 85 degrees.

Have a great rest of the weekend!