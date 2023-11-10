The Storm Team 11 forecast calls for passing clouds overnight with a cold low of 36 degrees.

Veterans Day will be partly cloudy and cool with a high of 58 degrees. Saturday night we will see partly cloudy skies with a low of 37 degrees.

We will see fair skies on Sunday with a high of 60 degrees. Skies stay clear and cold on Sunday night with a low of 35 degrees.

The sunshine will stick around into next week with a high of 62 degrees for our Monday. Monday night will be clear with a low of 36 degrees.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with a high of 62 degrees. Skies on Tuesday night will be fair with a low of 35 degrees.

Wednesday clouds will once again be on the increase across the region. The high will be 63 degrees. We will hold onto a few clouds Wednesday night with a low of 39 degrees.

Thursday will be cloudy with a 20% chance of a passing shower and a high of 64 degrees.

Next Friday looks mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of a passing shower later in the evening. The high will be 65 degrees.

Have a great night.