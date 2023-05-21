The Storm Team 11 forecast calls for fair skies tonight with a low of 50 degrees.

Overall, we are in for a nice and dry week!

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday with a mild high of 81 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are on tap for Monday night with a low of 53 degrees.

Mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures are forecast for Tuesday. The high will be 81 degrees.

Mainly clear skies are on tap for Tuesday night with a low of 50 degrees.

We will see a mix of sun and clouds on Wednesday with a high of 80 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low of 52 degrees.

Scattered showers are back in the forecast on Thursday with a 30% chance of rain. The high will be 78 degrees.

Cloudy skies for Thursday night as showers taper off with a low of 50 degrees.

Scattered showers move back into the region Friday with of high of 75 degrees. There will be a 40% chance of rain.

Partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of a quick shower are on tap for Saturday. The high will be 75 degrees.

And for next Sunday, Mostly sunny skies with a high of 77 degrees

Have a great rest of your weekend!