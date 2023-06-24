A Strong storm system will move into Kentucky and Tennessee and will have the possibility for producing severe weather across our region both Sunday Morning and late Sunday night.

Currently in our region, Eastern Kentucky and Lee Wise and Dickenson Counties Southwest Virginia is in Slight risk (level 2 out of 5) to see severe weather tomorrow. The rest of the region is at a Marginal risk (level 1 out of 5) of seeing severe weather.

Models are suggesting and starting to agree that there will be 2 rounds of storms that the Storm Team will have to watch carefully. The first mainly effecting Central Tennessee and Western to Central Kentucky moving through Sunday Morning from 7am to 11am. There could be a few thunderstorms that move across our region as this line passes to our west that could become strong or severe.

The second line that we will have to keep an eye on is late Sunday night into early Monday morning as a frontal boundary pushes across our region. This could allow strong to severe thunderstorms to fire up as they move over the area.

Main threat will be strong winds and possibly some hail across Eastern Kentucky.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for scattered showers tapering off through the rest of the evening with clearing skies late tonight. The low will be 61 degrees.

Sunday will have strong to severe thunderstorms moving through the region Sunday Morning and late Sunday night. The high will be 86 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday night with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could be strong to severe. The low will be 65 degrees.

Some of these strong storms could last until early Monday morning.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. The chance of rain on Monday is 60%. The high on Monday will be 85 degrees.

We could see a few scattered showers Monday night with a low near 60 degrees.

We will see a mix of sun and clouds on Tuesday with a 50% chance of rain. The high will be near 79 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a few scattered showers. The low will be 58 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday with a 30% chance of a shower. The high will be 80 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a comfortable low of 58 degrees.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and mild with a few scattered showers or a thunderstorm possible. The high will be 86 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with a 20% chance of quick scattered shower or thunderstorm during the afternoon and early evening. The high will be warm at 88 degrees.

Have a great night and stay weather aware!