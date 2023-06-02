The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for temperatures to warm quickly this Friday to around 86 degrees with a mix of sun and clouds through the afternoon. Make sure to apply sunscreen if you plan to be outside for an extended period of time today. Friday night skies will be mostly clear with a low of 55 degrees.



Mostly sunny skies are forecast on Saturday with a 30% chance of scattered afternoon and evening storms. The high will be 87 degrees. Saturday night skies will be partly cloudy with a low of 58 degrees.



Sunday we will see a 30% chance of a few showers or thunderstorms through the afternoon and evening. The high will be 84 degrees. Skies will be partly cloudy Sunday night with a low of 54 degrees.



Rain chances start to increase as we head into next week.



Mostly sunny skies are on tap for Monday with a high of 85 degrees. There will be a 20% chance of an isolated shower or storm through Monday afternoon and evening. Scattered showers continue through Monday night with a low of 58 degrees.



Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of rain through most of the day. The high will be 79 degrees. Showers taper off Tuesday night with a low of 53 degrees.



The sunshine is back on Wednesday after a 30% chance of a few morning showers with mostly sunny skies and a high of 76 degrees.



And for next Thursday, looking at a mix of sun clouds with a high of 78 degrees.

Have a great and safe rest of your afternoon.