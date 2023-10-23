Our Storm Team 11 forecast calls for a warm-up through the rest of the afternoon with mostly sunny skies and a high of 72 degrees.

Tonight, we will see clear skies and a cold low of 38 degrees.

The next week of weather looks to be dominated by a ridge of warmer air in the upper levels of the atmosphere. This will leave us with above-average temperatures on most afternoons with drier conditions.

Tuesday we will stay mild with partly cloudy skies and a high of 75 degrees. Tuesday night will be mostly clear with a low of 41 degrees.

The nice weather continues into Wednesday as we see sunshine and a high near 76 degrees. Wednesday night will be partly cloudy with a low of 41 degrees.

Thursday we will see a mix of sun and clouds with a mild high of 76 degrees. We will see clear skies Thursday night with a mild low of 50 degrees.

Friday the fair weather continues with a high of 78 degrees under sunny skies. Friday night we will see mostly clear skies with a low of 53 degrees.

Saturday we will see clouds on the increase through the afternoon with a high of 77 degrees.

Next Sunday will be partly cloudy with a high of 77 degrees.

Have a great rest of your afternoon.