Good evening Tri-Cities. Here is a look at your next 7 days.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Cold with a low of 22. Light winds.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Wednesday: Sunny. High 52. Light winds.

Wednesday Night: Clear, cold with a low of 26. Light winds.

Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds. High 58. Light winds.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Low 33. Light winds.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High 61.

Friday Night: Showers likely. Low 43. Chance of rain 60 percent.

New Years’ Eve: Showers likely. High 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Low 45.

New Years Day: Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning. High 61. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Low 42.

Monday: Mostly sunny. High 63.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Low 45.

Tuesday Showers likely. High 64. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Enjoy the rest of your evening.