Warming through the afternoon – Cooler Monday – Very mild mid-week

Good Sunday morning, here is your Storm Team 11 forecast.

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 54. Light south wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. West wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 49. West wind around 10 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 29. Calm wind.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 40. Calm wind.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 69. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. Showers move in during the afternoon and evening. Rain chance 60%.

Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Lingering showers are possible. Rain chance 20%.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.

Enjoy the rest of your afternoon.