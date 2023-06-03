Today: Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. East winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Light winds.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 mph or less.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Wednesday: Sun and clouds. Scattered showers and storms. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Thursday: Sun and clouds. Scattered showers and storms. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Friday: Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Have a good rest of your morning.