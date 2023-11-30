The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for increasing clouds through the overnight with a low of 37 degrees.

Cloudy skies and rain is back in the forecast for Friday with a 60% rain chance. The high will be 55 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night as scattered showers continue. The low will be 46 degrees.

We keep the chance of scattered showers on Saturday with cloudy skies. The high will be 62 degrees. There will be a 60% chance of rain.

Scattered showers are forecast for Saturday night with a low of 47 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a 40% chance of scattered showers through the morning with clearing skies in the afternoon. The high will be 63 degrees.

partly cloudy skies are forecast Sunday night with a low of 40 degrees.

There will be a mix of sun and clouds on Monday with a high of 57 degrees. There is a 30% chance of a few showers.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday night with a low of 34 degrees.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are on tap for Tuesday with a high of 47 degrees. There is a 20% chance of a quick shower.

Tuesday night rain will make its way back into the region with a low of 30 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast as showers and cold temperatures continue on Wednesday. There is a 40% chance of snow showers and a high of 43 degrees.

Skies will clear Wednesday night with a chilly low of 31 degrees.

And for next Thursday, partly cloudy skies are on tap with a high of 45 degrees.