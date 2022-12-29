Good afternoon Tri-Cities. Here is a look at your week ahead.
This Afternoon: Sunny, with a high of 59. Calm wind.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 32. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Friday Night: Showers possible late. Increasing clouds, with a low around 45. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of rain is 40%.
Saturday: Showers. High near 60. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of rain is 80%.
Saturday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers early. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Southwest wind around 5 mph.
New Year’s Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. Southwest wind around 5 mph.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.
Monday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.
Tuesday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely. High near 70. Chance of rain is 60%.
Tuesday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Chance of rain is 60%.
Wednesday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. Chance of rain is 70%.
Have a great afternoon.