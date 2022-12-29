Good afternoon Tri-Cities. Here is a look at your week ahead.

This Afternoon: Sunny, with a high of 59. Calm wind.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 32. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Showers possible late. Increasing clouds, with a low around 45. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of rain is 40%.

Saturday: Showers. High near 60. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of rain is 80%.

Saturday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers early. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

New Year’s Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.

Monday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Tuesday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely. High near 70. Chance of rain is 60%.

Tuesday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Chance of rain is 60%.

Wednesday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. Chance of rain is 70%.

Have a great afternoon.