The Storm Team 11 Weather Forecast calls for clouds increasing through your Thursday afternoon. We do have a 20% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms by the late afternoon and the evening. The high today will be will be 82 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for tonight with a 30% chance of lingering scattered showers and maybe a thunderstorm. The low will be mild at 56 degrees.

Friday will be mostly cloudy and warm with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 81 degrees.

We keep mostly cloudy skies Friday night with scattered showers and thunderstorms. The low will be mild at 58 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms through the day. The high will be warm at 82 degrees.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast for early Saturday night with a low near 60 degrees.

Sunday will give way to a mix of sun and clouds for Mother’s Day with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms mainly in the afternoon. It will be warm with a high near 83 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 80 degrees.

We will keep scattered showers and possible thunderstorms in the forecast Monday night and Tuesday with scattered showers and thunderstorms. The low Monday night will be 56 with a high on Tuesday near 77 degrees.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night into Wednesday with a 30% chance of scattered showers. The low will be 54 degrees Tuesday night with a high on Wednesday near 77 degrees.

