Our Storm Team 11 forecast calls for lots of sunshine. The humidity will be lower as well. The high will be 82 degrees. Wednesday night we will see mostly clear skies with a low of 50 degrees.

Thursday the heat and humidity return which will lead to a 20% chance of a slight chance of shower and thunderstorm activity, especially across the mountain zones. The high will be 82 degrees. Skies will remain partly cloudy with a low of 56 degrees.

Friday we will see a 50% chance of scattered showers and storms. The high will be 80 degrees. Friday night we will see continue to see scattered showers under mostly cloudy skies. The low will be 59 degrees. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be likely into our Mother’s Day weekend.

Saturday the rain and storms continue with a 60% with a mild high of 81 degrees. Saturday night scattered showers and storms continue. The low will be 62 degrees.

Mother’s Day will feature a 40% chance of scattered showers and t-storms. The high will be very mild at 84 degrees. Scattered showers continue Sunday evening. The low will be 60 degrees.

Monday we start the work week with a 50% chance of scattered showers and storms. The high will be 79. Monday night scattered showers and storms continue. The low will be 55 degrees.

Rain and storm continue into Tuesday morning and afternoon. The rain chance will be 50% with a high of 78 degrees. Tuesday night we will see mostly clear skies with patchy fog late for some. The low will be 52 degrees.

Next Wednesday the sunshine returns with a slight chance of an isolated shower or storm mainly across the mountains. The rain chance is 20% with a high of 80 degrees.

