The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for air skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low of 54 degrees. 

Thursday will be sunny and cooler with a high of 76 degrees.   

Fair skies and chilly temperatures are forecast for Thursday night with a low of 49 degrees. 

Sunny skies are forecast for Friday with a mild high of 77 degrees. 

Fair skies are forecast for Friday night with a cool low of 50 degrees. 

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with a high of 79 degrees. 

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low of 56 degrees. 

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms.  The high will be 75 degrees. 

We will keep scattered showers and thunderstorms Sunday night with a low of 52 degrees. 

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday with a high on Monday near 78 degrees. 

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday night with a low of 52 degrees. 

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a high of 79 degrees.