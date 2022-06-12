Good Sunday afternoon. Here is your Storm Team 11 forecast update.

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the morning. A stray shower or storm is possible. Rain chance 20%.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph.

Monday: A 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 am. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 pm. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 96. Light southwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: A 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 pm. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 93. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny and hot, with a high near 88.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 88.

Stay hydrated and enjoy the rest of your afternoon.