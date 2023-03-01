Breezy and Warm

Today’s Forecast

Severe Storm Potential This Evening

Enjoy another spring day with incredibly warm temperatures for March 1st with highs in the mid 70’s in the Tri-Cities, mid to upper 60’s in the mountains. Stronger storm potential is lower this evening, but a few stronger storms can’t be completely ruled out as the storms approach from the west.

Watching Flood Risk

Flash Flood Potential Tonight into Thursday Morning

Heavy rain is likely starting early Thursday morning with the potential for 1 to 2 inches of rain. Depending on the rain rates, the risk for flooding is there and will be highly dependent on how much rain falls within a few hours of time.

Additional rain is likely Thursday evening and Thursday night but without a flood risk.

Watching Severe Storm Risk

Severe Storm Potential Friday

A strong system moves into the region Friday and given the dynamics of the system, strong to severe storms are possible starting mid to late afternoon Friday and continuing into the evening. Damaging winds are the main risk, but isolated tornadoes are possible.

Quiet Weekend

Weather conditions quiet down over the weekend with more seasonable conditions with highs in the low to mid-50s Saturday, mid to upper 50s Sunday.