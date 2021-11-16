Variable cloudy skies tonight – Partly cloudy and mild Wednesday with a high near 72 degrees

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for variable cloudy skies with a low near 43 degrees.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and mild with a high near 72 degrees.

Clouds increase late Wednesday night with a low of 46 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday with a 60% chance of rain. The high will be near 65 degrees.

Clear skies are forecast for Thursday night with a low of 29 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with a high of 50 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Friday night with a cold low of 27 degrees.

Saturday will be partly cloudy with a high of 53 degrees.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low of 32 degrees.

Clouds increase on Sunday with a 30% chance of rain late in the day. The high will be near 55 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday night with a 30% chance of rain late. The low will be 40 degrees.

Monday will be cloudy with a 50% chance of rain. The high will be 52 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday night with a low of 23 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a high near 42 degrees.

Have a great night!