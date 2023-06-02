The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for some patchy mountain fog this morning. Temperatures will warm quickly to around 86 degrees with a mix of sun and clouds through the afternoon. Friday night skies will be mostly clear with a low of 55 degrees.

Mostly sunny skies are forecast on Saturday with a 30% chance of scattered afternoon and evening storms. The high will be 87 degrees. Saturday night skies will be partly cloudy with a low of 58 degrees.

Sunday we will see a 30% chance of a few showers or thunderstorms through the afternoon and evening. The high will be 84 degrees. Skies will be partly cloudy Sunday night with a low of 54 degrees.

Rain chances start to increase as we head into next week.

Mostly sunny skies are on tap for Monday with a high of 85 degrees. There will be a 20% chance of an isolated shower or storm through Monday afternoon and evening. Scattered showers continue through Monday night with a low of 58 degrees.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of rain through most of the day. The high will be 79 degrees. Showers taper off Tuesday night with a low of 53 degrees.

The sunshine is back on Wednesday after a 30% chance of a few morning showers with mostly sunny skies and a high of 76 degrees.

And for next Thursday, looking at a mix of sun clouds with a high of 78 degrees.

Have a great morning!