Good afternoon Tri-Cities. Here is a look at the rest of your Labor Day weekend and into next week.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Today: Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Light winds.



Tonight: Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.



Labor Day: Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Light winds.



Monday Night: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.



Tuesday: Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Light winds.



Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.



Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.



Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.



Thursday: Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.



Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.



Friday: Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.



Friday Night: Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.



Saturday: Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Have a happy and safe rest of your Labor Day weekend.