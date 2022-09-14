Good Wednesday afternoon everyone. Here is your Storm Team 11 forecast for the week ahead.

Rest Of Today: Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Light winds.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid-50s. Light winds.

Thursday: Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds.

Thursday Night: Clear. Lows in the mid-50s. Light winds.

Friday: Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid-80s. Light winds.

Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Saturday: Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid-80s.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid-80s.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

Monday: Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Monday Night: Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Tuesday: Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Enjoy the rest of your day.