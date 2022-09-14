Good Wednesday afternoon everyone. Here is your Storm Team 11 forecast for the week ahead.
Rest Of Today: Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Light winds.
Tonight: Mostly clear. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid-50s. Light winds.
Thursday: Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds.
Thursday Night: Clear. Lows in the mid-50s. Light winds.
Friday: Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid-80s. Light winds.
Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
Saturday: Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid-80s.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
Sunday: Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid-80s.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
Monday: Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Monday Night: Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
Tuesday: Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Enjoy the rest of your day.