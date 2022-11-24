Good morning Tri-Cities and Happy Thanksgiving! Here is a look at your holiday week forecast.

Thanksgiving Day: Another very mild afternoon is expected across the area with highs soaring into the mid-upper 60s. We will also enjoy lots of sunshine for the first part of our day. Clouds will start to move in later on.

Tonight: This evening we will see mostly cloudy skies with a 30 percent chance of showers moving in late. The lows will fall into the mid-40s.

Black Friday: Early shoppers beware we will likely see a soggy morning for our Friday as a storm system quickly moves through. Temperatures will likely be cooling down through the afternoon behind the passage of a cold front. The high will be in the mid to upper 50s.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid-30s. Light winds.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

Sunday: Partly sunny. Showers are likely in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid-60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid-40s.

Monday: Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid-50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Monday Night: Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid-40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Have a safe and Happy Thanksgiving!