Good morning and happy Saturday. Here is your Storm Team 11 forecast.

Today: Rain likely this morning and early afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. A chance of rain late. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Sunday: Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers in the morning. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Monday: Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Tuesday: Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms towards the evening. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Chance of rain 20%.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Wednesday: Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Wednesday Night: Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Thursday: Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Friday: Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Enjoy the rest of your morning.