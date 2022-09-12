Good Monday evening. Here is your Storm Team 11 forecast update.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Patchy fog development is possible through late evening. Light winds.

Tuesday: Areas of fog early. A mix of sun and clouds for the rest of the day. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. West winds 10 mph or less.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid-50s. Light winds.

Wednesday: Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Light winds.

Wednesday Night: Clear. Lows in the mid-50s. Light winds.

Thursday: Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid-80s.

Thursday Night: Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Friday: Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid-80s.

Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Saturday: Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid-80s.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid-80s.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds. A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid-80s.

Enjoy the rest of your Monday.