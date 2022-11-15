Good evening Tri-Cities. Here is a look at your updated forecast.

Tonight: Cloudy. Flurries are possible late. Lows in the mid-30s. West winds 10 mph or less.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Flurries are possible at times. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid-20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday: Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid-20s.

Friday: Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Saturday: Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Sunday Night: Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Monday: Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Monday Night: Clear, cold with lows in the mid-20s.

Tuesday: Sunny. Highs in the low to mid-50s.

Enjoy the rest of your evening and stay warm.