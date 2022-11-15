Good evening Tri-Cities. Here is a look at your updated forecast.
Tonight: Cloudy. Flurries are possible late. Lows in the mid-30s. West winds 10 mph or less.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Flurries are possible at times. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid-20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday: Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid-20s.
Friday: Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
Saturday: Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
Sunday: Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
Sunday Night: Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s.
Monday: Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
Monday Night: Clear, cold with lows in the mid-20s.
Tuesday: Sunny. Highs in the low to mid-50s.
Enjoy the rest of your evening and stay warm.