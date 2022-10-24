Good evening Tri-Cities. Here is your latest Storm Team 11 forecast update for the week ahead. Get ready for the breezy conditions tomorrow!

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid-40s. Light winds.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Highs in the lower to mid-70s. Southeast winds 10 mph or less.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower to mid-50s. South winds 10 mph or less with gusts up to 25 mph.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid-60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid-60s.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid-40s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid-40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Saturday: Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower to mid-60s.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

Sunday: Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower to mid-60s.

Enjoy the rest of your Monday.