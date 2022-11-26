Good evening Tri-Cities. Here is your Storm Team 11 forecast for the week ahead.

Tonight: Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Showers late. Not as cool with lows around the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Sunday: Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Showers in the morning, then a chance of showers early in the afternoon. A slight chance of showers late. Highs in the mid-60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid-40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Monday: A few showers early morning. Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid-30s. Light winds.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Tuesday Night: Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the upper 20s.

Thursday: Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower to mid-40s.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid-50s.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Saturday: Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower to mid-50s.

Enjoy the rest of your Saturday.