Good evening Tri-Cities. Here is a look at the updated 7-day forecast. Break out those layers.

Today: Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Light winds.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy until early morning, then a chance of rain showers late. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 mph or less with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Tuesday: Showers. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain near 90 percent.

Tuesday Night: Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid-30s. Light winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid-20s.

Friday: Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Friday Night: Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid-20s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the low 20s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-40s.

Enjoy the rest of your Monday and stay weather aware.