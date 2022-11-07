Happy Monday Tri-Cities! Here is a look at your next 7-days.

This Evening: Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers early this afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid-70s. North winds 10 mph or less.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.

Tuesday: Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 mph or less.

Tuesday Night: Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.

Wednesday: Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Light winds.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Veterans Day: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

Saturday: Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds. Cold. Highs in the upper 40s.

Enjoy the rest of your Monday!