Good morning Tri-Cities and happy Sunday! Here is a look at your Storm Team 11 forecast.

Today: Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid-40s. Light winds.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid-70s. Light winds.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid-70s. Light winds.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of scattered showers through the morning. Highs in the lower to mid-60s.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of a few showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid-40s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid-60s.

Enjoy the rest of your morning.