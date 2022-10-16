Good Sunday morning Tri-Cities. Here is a look at your week ahead.

Today: Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 80 percent.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Much colder with lows in the mid to upper 20s. Light winds. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

Tuesday: Widespread frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid-40s. Northwest winds 10 mph or less.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy. Widespread frost. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Wednesday: Widespread frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Thursday: Widespread frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid-50s.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows in the mid-30s.

Friday: Widespread frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Friday Night: Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Saturday: Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Enjoy the rest of your morning.