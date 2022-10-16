Good Sunday morning Tri-Cities. Here is a look at your week ahead.
Today: Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Tonight: A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 80 percent.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Monday Night: Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Much colder with lows in the mid to upper 20s. Light winds. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.
Tuesday: Widespread frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid-40s. Northwest winds 10 mph or less.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy. Widespread frost. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
Wednesday: Widespread frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
Thursday: Widespread frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid-50s.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows in the mid-30s.
Friday: Widespread frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Friday Night: Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
Saturday: Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
Enjoy the rest of your morning.