Good morning and happy Sunday everyone. Here is a look at our Storm Team 11 forecast for the week ahead.

Today: Areas of frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid-60s. Light winds.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds.

Columbus Day: Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Light winds.

Monday Night: Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.

Tuesday: Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with a 30% chance of a few showers possible. Highs in the lower to mid-70s.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid-50s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 70 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower to mid-60s.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 40.

Friday: Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Saturday: Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Enjoy the rest of your morning.