Good morning Tri-Cities. Here is a look at your forecast for the week ahead.

Today: Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid-20s. Light winds.

Monday: Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Light winds.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Light winds.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. A chance of sprinkles in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid-50s. Light winds.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower to mid-30s.

Wednesday: Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid-30s.

Thanksgiving Day: Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid-30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid-40s.

Enjoy the rest of your morning.